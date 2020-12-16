‘Grindstone’ is now available on Switch

Grindstone is out now on Nintendo Switch. The puzzle-battle game originally made its debut as part of Apple Arcade’s launch lineup, and this is the first time it is coming to a non-Apple platform.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Grindstone is from the makers of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, and Critter Crunch. The core gameplay revolves around players chaining together attacks on enemies and building up combos to score points all while acquiring loot and working their way up Grindstone Mountain. The game features over 200 levels and a huge assortment of items and gear to collect, making for an experience that should keep players busy.

Additionally, the game also features a Daily Grind mode with new challenges to complete and to keep players coming back for more. The game also has a heavy emphasis on leaderboards and encouraging players to replay levels to improve their score, and giving motivation to compete against friends and other players from around the world.

“We’re stoked for everyone to finally play Grindstone on Nintendo Switch. We’ve made major, Switch-focused UI improvements, and included all of our content updates so far, making this an awesome entry point for new players, or existing stone grinders who want to experience the game on console. We’re incredibly excited to bring the world of Grindstone to a whole new audience, and can’t wait to share even more updates in 2021,” said Capy studio director Joel Burgess in a press release.

The Switch release of Grindstone will feature full touch support. Coinciding with its release is the game’s Christmas content. Grindstone will also be getting future content updates down the line.