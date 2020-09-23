Global Esports gears up for a ‘Fortnite’ comeback to India

Fortnite has always been in the news, whether it’s for hosting a $30 million World Cup last year where Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf won $3 million at the age of 16 or shattering all records to have more than 350 million users or turning $3 billion in profit last year or going up head to head against Apple and Google in court for monopolizing the App Store Marketplace. Global Esports, is setting the stage and pushing for a come-back of Fortnite to the Indian gaming scene, which was earlier primarily dominated by PUBG.

Fornite although wildly popular across the globe hasn’t really hit it big as an esports in India as more than a 100 million Indians flocking to PUBG Mobile as their game of choice.Global Esports has started making a market push to engage the hundreds of thousands of users currently playing the game in India but doesn’t know where to go for more. They are now hosting regular, custom games to hosting scrims where pro teams can train for tournaments to even hosting tournaments themselves.

“We have done this before with our Korean Fortnite roster and trained them and provided them with the infrastructure to grow and perform in, which is what led us to break the Fortnite World Record last year at the Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers and honing some of the best Fortnite Players in Asia over the last 2 years who have competed at prestigious events like Korea Open 2018 & Australia Open 2019 and grabbing the top spots at these events. We’re hoping to take all our experience and put it into practice to have homegrown talent from India as well,” said Global Esports CEO and founder Dr. Rushindra Sinha.

Last weekend GE hosted the Global Esports Fortnite Invitational which had over 77 teams of 3 (trios) that registered and participated for a prize pool of $200.

“The aim is to give the community exactly what they have wanted for the last 18 months, an opportunity. The Fortnite scene in India has been steadily growing but has been heavily ignored by Tournament Organizers and esports Organizers. We hope to bridge that gap by hosting regular scrims, customs, tournaments and provide talented players with an opportunity to sign with GE and represent us at an International level,” said Global Esports MD and founder Mohit Israney.



Global Esports aims to make this a regular feat with them launching their dedicated YouTube Channel and creating a discord community.