Garena to team up with Capcom’s ‘Street Fighter 5’ for ‘Free Fire’

Recently Garena announced that they are teaming up for Free Fire with Capcom’s fighting game Street Fighter 5. As part of the collaboration, Street Fighter 5 characters will be featured in Garena Free Fire.

Along with Street Fighter’s mascot characters Ryu and Chun-Li who will be landing on it, Free Fire will also be injecting some exclusive content and experiences which also entails a full reskin of the interface, and new activities.



Here is a trailer for the collaboration below, where eager viewers might be able to glimpse at some more Street Fighter-related skins.



Garena recently rejoiced in Free Fire’s popularity at the Free Fire World Series 2021 tournament. As per Esports Charts, FFWS 2021 was one of the most successful esports events for Free Fire, with a peak of 5,414,953 viewers, and an average of 2,087,307 viewers.

However the success of Garena Free Fire isn’t without its detractors. The Bangladesh government is apparently planning to ban the game if reports are anything to go by. A Bangladesh-based publication Daily Manab Zamin reported that several government bodies have recommended removing PUBG Mobile and Free Fire from the country, given their addictive nature.



We hope to see how the crossover pans out! Stay tuned!