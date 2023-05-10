Witzeal Technologies, a gaming technology company, has achieved a remarkable feat in the online gaming industry by surpassing 35 million registered users. The brands’ constant focus on providing new games and features every quarter to their audience has played a significant role in reaching this milestone. In the recently ended fiscal year, Witzeal has launched Ludo and CandyCash on their multi-gaming platform Big Cash, and have also launched a separate rummy-based app called RummyKhel.

With its player persona-based user acquisition activities and highly rewarding bonus campaigns to existing users, Witzeal Technologies has attracted and retained users with unparalleled efficiency. The platform presents a diverse array of captivating games that cater to a wide-ranging audience, including crowd-favourites like Ludo and Rummy, which significantly contribute to its appeal to users of various ages and locations. By enticing new users to sample their games and retaining existing users, the company has created a devoted user base for its platform.

Witzeal Technologies founder and CEO Ankur Singh said, “With the Indian online gaming industry poised for tremendous growth, we at Witzeal Technologies are thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution. Our latest launches in the card and casual gaming segments are a testament to our commitment to becoming one of the world’s leading online gaming companies. Our mission is to revamp traditional Indian games, taking our users on a nostalgic trip down memory lane while also offering a range of games with exciting challenges and opportunities to learn. We are determined to leave our mark on the industry and deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to our users.”

With a strategic focus on growth, Witzeal Technologies has established itself as one of the top five RMG operators in India. Currently, the platform has over 20 games on Big Cash, attracting a whopping 35 million registered users with a significant YoY growth in terms of revenue.

The company’s commitment to providing a safe and authentic platform for its users is reflected in its partnership with SHIELD, a global risk intelligence company, and its RNG certification for fair play in card-based gaming. “A unique gaming experience along with utmost digital security is our primary goal. As all our games are developed in-house it helps us ensure a unified and exciting gameplay experience. By further leveraging tech-based features, we are determined to offer an unparalleled gaming experience to our users.” Singh added further.

Witzeal’s recently launched RummyKhel App, further drives the company’s growth by offering multiple variants like point rummy, pool rummy, and deal rummy, ensuring fair play and anti-fraud detection for their RNG certified RummyKhel game.