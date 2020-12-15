Fun party apps that will enlighten and set the mood for this party season!

You must go back to July 2008 to find the introduction of the App Store and October 2008 for the Google Play Store. What started as a modest collection of mobile applications for people to install on mobile phones, has now developed into a billion dollar business, with companies, brands, and individuals across the globe developing and releasing apps. There are several categories on both the App Store and Google Play Store, with fun party apps being one of the most popular.

Card games remain a favourite and Card Party is one of the leading fun party apps available for Android and iOS users. This game is based on Uno and it is possible to create games with friends regardless of where they are located in the world. You can play with a maximum of 6 players and there are 9 different leagues to unlock as you progress.

Staying with the theme of card games and poker apps are extremely popular. You only have to look at the huge selection of fun poker apps, some with no money is involved and real money poker apps, where people can play for real cash, to understand how big mobile poker has become. Aside from the standard games of poker, as you would find inside a casino, it is also possible to have fun playing strip poker. There are now some cool strip poker apps for both iPhone and Android mobile devices. All you have to do is search the respective store for your device and check out the ratings before you choose an app.

Not all fun party apps have to be played online and Charades is a good example. As with all the party apps highlighted in this article, Charades can be installed on Android and iOS devices and is the perfect game to play when you have friends and family in your home. It is based on the classic game of charades, where players are required to act out a book, television show, film, or song without speaking. It is up to the other participants to guess the answer and with 100 themed decks and over 400 gameplay cards, you are guaranteed plenty of fun with this app.

Another great party up to play when you have friends or family visiting is Triple Agent. This game is based on the murder mystery premise and at the beginning players must pass the phone around to each other to find out which group they are in throughout the game. The app will then provide each player with different clues and decisions are made as to which player will be imprisoned. However, not only is the individual imprisoned but their entire team loses the game, so there is plenty at stake and it is great fun to play.

Some of the other leading fun party apps include Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Who Can’t Draw, Evil Apples, Mysterium, Smule, and Just Dance Now. Each of these games offers something a little different but they all bring plenty of fun to the party.