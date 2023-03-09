Square Enix has announced that it has collaborated with Puma on a Final Fantasy XIV collection in celebration of the game’s upcoming 10th anniversary.

The apparel will go on sale in select markets and online, beginning 15 March and in North America on 25 March 2023. Additionally, Patch 6.35 for the critically acclaimed MMORPG (Massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Final Fantasy XIV Online launched this week. The patch brings with it the next stage in the Manderville weapon enhancement quest series, alongside the latest Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos, offering players the opportunity to explore an ever-changing laboratory in pursuit of both rewards and challenges.

Final Fantasy XIV Online and apparel brand Puma have also teamed up to create a special collection that embodies the game’s theme of the duality between light and dark. The new aesthetic collection, designed by Puma for the game, consists of footwear, apparel and accessories, which combine iconic Puma DNA – contrasting colour palettes, iconic graphics and characters from the visually immersive game.

In anticipation of the collaboration’s release, a new CG teaser campaign kicks off today, showcasing sneak peaks of the coming collection. Check out the first teaser video:

Further details on Patch 6.35 can be found below:

New Tribal Quests: Loporrits – With the moon no longer needed for interstellar evacuation, myriad tiny voices cry out for new purpose. Fortunately for the erstwhile starship crew, their own Dreamingway has no little experience in fretting over such matters, and is determined to help each and every Loporrit find their way.

– With the moon no longer needed for interstellar evacuation, myriad tiny voices cry out for new purpose. Fortunately for the erstwhile starship crew, their own Dreamingway has no little experience in fretting over such matters, and is determined to help each and every Loporrit find their way. New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – An ever-changing dungeon whose architecture is never quite the same each time players enter to explore its depths. All players will begin at level 81, and only by fighting the enemies within will they be able to gain the strength and experience needed to explore its secrets.

– An ever-changing dungeon whose architecture is never quite the same each time players enter to explore its depths. All players will begin at level 81, and only by fighting the enemies within will they be able to gain the strength and experience needed to explore its secrets. Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures – After enduring a series of surreal misadventures on the moon, Inspector Hildibrand has made it back to the star’s surface. He and his eclectic crew launch themselves directly into the search for Master PuPu’s missing companion—an endeavor which attracts the attention of old acquaintances both affable and aggravating…

– After enduring a series of surreal misadventures on the moon, Inspector Hildibrand has made it back to the star’s surface. He and his eclectic crew launch themselves directly into the search for Master PuPu’s missing companion—an endeavor which attracts the attention of old acquaintances both affable and aggravating… Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons – Lord Godbert has been diligently deciphering his ancestor’s manual in a bid to recreate the magnificent Manderville weaponry. Though stymied by cryptic code for quite some time, the key to advancing the augmentation process is finally in his well-manicured hands!

– Lord Godbert has been diligently deciphering his ancestor’s manual in a bid to recreate the magnificent Manderville weaponry. Though stymied by cryptic code for quite some time, the key to advancing the augmentation process is finally in his well-manicured hands! Tool Enhancement Quests – Splendorous Tools – Emerging from a hermit-like existence at the bottom of the Tempest, a legendary craftsman makes his triumphant return home! The Crystalline Mean provides the stage for a new saga of splendid tools and ardent artisans.

Players can also currently enjoy this year’s Little Ladies Day in-game event until Wednesday, 15 March, offering limited time quests and rewards: the Little Ladies’ Dance emote, the Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement housing item and the Decisions Orchestrion Roll.

With more than 27 million total registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed saga. The expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward expansion (and updates through Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to two full Final Fantasy titles, without limit on playtime.

New players looking to get up to speed can dive into the game’s Starter Guide Series, a seven-part YouTube video series which provides novice players with tips and tricks to get the most out of their adventure. The series follows the journey of new player Kaz and his mentor Mayra, who guides him through his first steps in Eorzea.