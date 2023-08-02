As the Asian Games 2022 approaches, prominent Indian FIFA athletes Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh are preparing to demonstrate their superiority over the best athletes in South Asia and secure the best seeding for their nation at the seeding event, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, from 2 to 6 August.

Being the country’s most distinguished FIFA athletes, Charanjot and Karman will battle it out against the leading athletes from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in their seeding event fixtures that will commence on 4 August. The matches will be played in the best-of-three format and will feature a total of 21 countries from the continent that will be participating in the Asian Games 2022.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming seeding event, Charanjot Singh shared, “This seeding event is a great opportunity to test my skills against some of the finest players from Asia and analyse my opponents’ strategies. While I have represented India at multiple international FIFA tournaments, doing so at a prestigious multi-sport event like the Asian Games is a feeling of great pride for me. I would like to express my gratitude to ESFI for the gaming gear and coaching support that has helped me improve my performance. I am confident of securing a favourable seeding here that will enhance my chances of a medal in Hangzhou.”

The two athletes, who are well-respected names in the nation’s FIFA community, sealed their place at the Asian Games 2022 after becoming the finalists of the National Esports Championships (NESC) organised by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI). In the closely contested final, Charanjot triumphed over Karman with a score of 4-1 and 6-5 in thrilling fashion and emerged victorious.

Esports Federation of India president Vinod Tiwari said, “Both Charanjot and Karman have consistently turned heads with their performances and their growth within the FIFA landscape has been nothing short of extraordinary. With the two athletes being amongst the top-ranked players in South Asia, we have no doubt in their ability to clinch a favourable seeding spot for India. Everyone at ESFI wishes them the best of luck and is confident that they will effortlessly sail through the seeding event fixtures.“