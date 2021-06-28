FAU-G brand ambassador Akshay Kumar announces deathmatch mode is open for beta

nCore Game’s FAU-G has initiated rolling out deathmatch mode in beta form nearly four months post announcing its development as it is looking forward to player’s feedback for improvements. nCore Games and FAU-G brand ambassador Akshay Kumar via Twitter revealed the announcement.

On Google Play Store, the game developers wrote in a discription: “Get into the campaign mode and become a valiant soldier OR get your battle buddies and stack your aiming and tracking skills against a team of 5 in an unforgivingly fast and hostile PVP team deathmatch mode. Choose from a range of lethal weapons and experience a soldier’s thrill and adrenaline rush at the forefront of battle! Experience fast action-packed gameplay in a closed sandbox with 5 opposing combatants and real-world inspired weapons.Get into our first TDM map, Bazaar; a sub-urban environment, coupled with ample cover and vantage points to take that defining shot and cement your victory.”



The download size of FAU-G team deathmatch mode is around 300MB and in total it will take upto 430MB of storage space on the device.

FAU-G launched on 26January with a story mode game later the company confirmed that it will launch death match mode game and more too.

FAU-G deathmatch mode beta launched side-by-side Battlegrounds Mobile India opened beta for limited users and it will be interesting to see what it will bring in the coming time.