Exclusive: ‘Valorant’ Sky Esports tournament is all set to commence from 19 September

Indian esports organisation Sky Esports has announced that Valorant Sky Showdown, Skyesports Championship 2.0 (2020) is all set to commence from 19 September. They have officially revealed the match flow and the teams participating in the tournament on their official Instagram handle .

Speaking to AnimationXpress about the tournament, Sky Esports CEO Shiva Nandy, informed, “This is a great opportunity to build the grass root for esports in India. Bringing in both influencers and professional teams to participate together will give a mix of flavour for the audience and the tournament will be a highlight in esports this year.”

This will be a completely online edition planned for over two months with many gaming titles. Sky Esports had recently joined hands with LOCO, streaming, and esports platform to host more than a month-long gaming tournament in an attempt to engage with the gamers during the lockdown. The tournament will be streamed live on game streaming app LOCO in exclusive regional language Tamil and Malayalam. In total, the game will be streamed in six different languages other four languages will be in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and English . Enthusiasts can also catch the live stream at Sky Esports official youtube channel.

Sky Esports has also partnered with Flipkart, ZOINK, Monster, HyperX and WD Black for the tournament. Today Sky Esports official Instagram page has revealed the names of the teams who will be participating in the tournament. They are as follows:

Team Delhi-Noble Esports : PSY, REXXY, TITO, HARSH, HIKKA

Team Kolkata- Velocity Gaming : EXCALI, RZACEZ, ANTIDOTE, AMATERASU, SENTINEL

Team Punjab: DEATHRILL, HYDRAFLICK, WEEZZEE, MAMBA, VERTICUSE

Team Chennai: RAFAAAA, MIDFAIL, TAMILAN J, FLEXX, STONER

Team Rajasthan: SID, GHATAAK, SNAX, KAMALJEET, VIRU

Team Bangaluru- Global Esports: TSUKI, MIOKEN, JD STARK, SALBATIC, NGHTMREZK

Team Hyderabad- OR Esports: PASHASAHIL, HAKU, FOXFFF, WHITEHORSE, RIBBI.



The rundown of the tournament flow is here:

The official post has also revealed the glory for Valorant cups, seems the winners will be awarded by those.