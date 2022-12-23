The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 is all set to happen on 24 December at Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Center, NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai. The gaming and esports extravaganza will feature top creators from across the country in attendance, tournaments, intense show matches, booths, and more.

The Skyesports Championship is presented by AMD while Logitech G is the Gaming Partner. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Skyesports Streamers Showdown: CS:GO

The Streamers Showdown is set to return at the Skyesports Championship 4.0. Fifteen of India’s top creators will be competing in CS:GO for a share of the Rs. 2,00,000 prize pool!

The teams are as follows:

Shark Dart Baap Beta Imported Jods Rite2Ace Rexxy Paradox Bathura Casper Sway Kammaljeet AnkkitaC Xyaa Sharkshee Tbone Euphoria Mili Fa2 Jimmy Gaming

Pokemon UNITE India Open Finals

The last leg of the Pokemon UNITE India Open, one of the biggest tournaments for the mobile esports titles in the country to date with a prize pool of Rs. 22,50,000, will take place at the Skyesports Championship 4.0.

Four teams are left in the tournament. Gods Reign and Revenant Esports will face off in the upper bracket finals while S8UL and Marcos Gaming will battle in the lower bracket. Only one will become the champion and secure the glory.

Meet-and-greet booths

An on-ground event of this scale is incomplete without interacting with your favorite gaming creators and personalities. Thus, meet-and-greet booths have been set up in Hall 4 of the Bombay Exhibition Center.

The creators attending the event include Dyanamo Gaming, Xyaa, Ocean Sharma, Tbone, Fa2, and more.

Skyesports Championship 4.0 Cosplay Competition

Cosplayers dress up as the Skyesports Championship 4.0 will feature a cosplay competition with a prize pool of Rs. 50,000.

Stalls, FIFA setup, F1, and more fun activities

That’s not all. Fans attending the event can take part in a variety of fun activities. Red Bull along with top esports organisations like Revenant Esports and 7Sea Esports are setting up their own stalls at the Skyesports Championship.

There will also be a FIFA setup, F1 Racing Sim, and other fun zones for fans to show off their skills and compete.