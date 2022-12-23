Adda52 has concluded another record-breaking edition with the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) and the 7th edition of Big Millions in November 2022. The 13th edition of the DPT was conducted from 8November to 14 November with the prize pool worth Rs 6.5 crore drawing in over 1800 entrants at the luxurious Deltin Royale casino in Goa. Kolkata-based 35-year-old Abhishek Paul emerged as the winner of the main event by making the best live score of his career of Rs 55.13 Lac and took home his maiden DPT trophy.

During the latest edition of the DPT, there were different freeroll tournaments to enter the tournament, which means you could enter the tournament for free. The players could also win the step satty tickets, satty tickets and the Main Event tickets directly for the tournament by playing the freeroll tournaments.

The online MTT (Multi-Table Tournament) crusher Sanat Mehrotra shipped the Highroller title for a hefty Rs 37 Lac and the glorious DPT trophy. The 1st runner-up of the DPT Highroller event Ashish Ahuja participated in the tournament with the step satty ticket of Rs 1900 and won Rs 31.94 Lac as the prize money. Pratibh Saluja emerged as the winner of DPT PLO Bounty Turbo and won over Rs 5 Lac. The DPT Women’s Special Event too found a new champion with Jyoti Krishna winning Rs 1 Lac and her first-ever DPT trophy. The series had an exciting mix of pro and new players across genders. It witnessed the presence of several skillful and talented players like Alok Bhatt, Varunn Gaala, Sanat Mehrotra, Pratibh Saluja, Abhishek Paul, and Jyoti Krishna.

Abhishek Paul expressed his joy after being declared the champion of the Main Event DPT 2022, saying,“Being the champion of the DPT Main event 2022 is like a dream come true. Participating and winning the DPT feels like a reward for all the time and work I’ve put into the game. I want to express my gratitude to my family and friends for their love and confidence in me. Although playing poker has been challenging, each experience has made me stronger to be where I am now. Adda52 has been a preferred gaming platform for many years and it is a great honor to achieve my career-best live score and win my maiden DPT trophy. I want to thank Adda52 for providing us with the platform to showcase our skills.”

Speaking on the culmination of DPT Adda52 chief revenue officer Krishnendu Guha said, “We are overwhelmed by the participation that DPT witnessed in its 13th edition. Adda52 offered the highest ever festival prize pool worth Rs 6.5 crore making it the biggest edition in DPT history. The seven day poker extravaganza witnessed participation from over 400 unique poker enthusiasts from across the country including some of the renowned poker players. We believe 13th edition DPT 2022 was a massive success and we are eagerly looking forward to the next edition.”

Adda52 also concluded the final table of the 2 Crore GTD Big Millions that was played live at the Deltin Royale casino recently. The inaugural DPT main event champion Raghav Bansal came out on top of the star-studded final table to win Rs. 31.64 Lac and a beautiful Big Millions trophy. Debapriya Manna placed runner-up and banked Rs 22.73 Lac.

The 13th edition of the DPT attracted competitors from all around the nation. It’s interesting to note that with the advent of the digital and stay-at-home era, the online poker industry has experienced tremendous development. Adda52 offers an even playing field for all of its participants, poker events like the DPT will further encourage and engage the online poker community to be more consistent.