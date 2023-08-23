Ram Madhvani Films founder Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, the creative minds behind National Award-winning film Neerja, the series Aarya are now venturing into the world of gaming as Equinox Virtual.

With their expertise in creating entertainment, they have now teamed up with game publisher nCore Games and Indonesian game developer Anantarupa Studios to bring audiences – Gurudharma: The Age of Bravery, a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena mobile-first game inspired by Indian Mythology. This collaborative effort aims to integrate cinematic storytelling with engaging game mechanics and the adrenaline-pumping world of gaming, catering to audiences in India and around the globe.

This collaboration between the companies signifies the convergence of Indian narratives with competitive gaming and is set to usher in stories that come alive in the gaming arena, providing gamers a riveting experience.

Equinox Virtual founders and producers Amita and Ram Madhvani said, “Gurudharma: The Age of Bravery stands as a testament to our shared passion for storytelling, technology and collaboration. Together, we’ve woven the threads of Indian mythology into a tapestry of enthralling gameplay, while showcasing our strength as a creative power-house.”

Ncore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal said, “Content with an Indian context has been under-represented in gaming though a lot of Indians play mobile games. Through its subsidiaries, nCore Global has always been focused on creating gaming content with a focus on the Indian context. With Equinox and Anantarupa Studios, we have put together an amazing coalition of talent in creativity, storytelling, technology and marketing expertise. I am sure the Indian gamer will find this most exciting.”

Anantarupa Studios COO and co-founder Diana Paskarina said, “It’s an exciting phase for us to integrate our development skills with rich storytelling and Anantarupa Studios is proud to contribute our technical expertise to this exciting venture.”

Speaking on this development, nCORE games director Tejraj Parab said, “Gurudharma has been created with the Indian gamer’s eco-system in mind and it will work on low-end handsets. This is indeed the re-imagination of ancient mythology in a modern, interactive format.”

Equinox Virtual co-founder Khvafar Vakharia said, “Gaming, as a medium, adds layers of depth and complexity to narratives that few other platforms can offer. We have reimagined ancient characters for the age of digital interactions. The sheer depth and breadth of gameplay that is possible due to the proliferation of characters and their stories in Indian mythology makes the game extremely engaging.”

Gurudharma is set to be launched in closed beta soon, followed by a final release once the beta is concluded.