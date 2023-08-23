BBC Studios Kids and Family, distributor and licensor for the animated series Bluey, gets new partners to its licensing program for the show.

Beginning this fall, debut food and beverage offerings from Crunch Pak and good2grow will be part of the growing mix of Bluey products. In addition, the program will have a larger footprint in the infant and toddler category via introductory lines created by Baby Boom, Delta Children, Ginsey, Idea Nuova, and TOMY. Also on the way are initial assortments from American Greetings, CJ Products for a Bluey x Pillow Pets, Dan Dee, Studio Fun International and Tara Toys.

The new deals follow the latest industry recognition for Bluey: a 2023 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards nomination for License of the Year and a 2023 Television Critics Association Award win for Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming.

BBC Studios North America and Latin America consumer products and business development Suzy Raia said, “We’re happy to welcome these leading licensees to the Bluey family and work with them to further extend the range of high-quality offerings for fans of all ages.”

Bluey partners set to roll out new products in 2023 and 2024 include:

American Greetings – Greeting cards, gift packaging, stickers (U.S. and Canada)

– Greeting cards, gift packaging, stickers (U.S. and Canada) Baby Boom (Betesh Group) –Toddler bedding, accessories, and nap mats (U.S.)

–Toddler bedding, accessories, and nap mats (U.S.) CJ Products – Co-branded Bluey x Pillow Pets (U.S.)

– Co-branded Bluey x Pillow Pets (U.S.) Crunch Pak – Co-branded fresh foods, including Crunch Pak Snackers, Medleys, and Blendz fruit and vegetable purees (U.S.)

– Co-branded fresh foods, including Crunch Pak Snackers, Medleys, and Blendz fruit and vegetable purees (U.S.) Dan Dee – Seasonal plush embellished with seasonal holiday features, including lights, sound, music, animatronic motion (U.S. and Canada)

– Seasonal plush embellished with seasonal holiday features, including lights, sound, music, animatronic motion (U.S. and Canada) Delta Children – Children’s wooden furniture, table & chair sets, room-in-a-box sets, and more (U.S.)

– Children’s wooden furniture, table & chair sets, room-in-a-box sets, and more (U.S.) Ginsey – Potty training, bath finger puppets, and select infant/toddler bath accessories (U.S. and Canada)

– Potty training, bath finger puppets, and select infant/toddler bath accessories (U.S. and Canada) good2grow – good2grow-branded beverage bottles with 3-dimensional character toppers including juices and milk products. (U.S. and Mexico)

– good2grow-branded beverage bottles with 3-dimensional character toppers including juices and milk products. (U.S. and Mexico) Idea Nuova – Toddler and kids room décor, novelty lighting, soft-sided storage, seating, and wall décor. (U.S.)

– Toddler and kids room décor, novelty lighting, soft-sided storage, seating, and wall décor. (U.S.) Studio Fun International – Arts and crafts (U.S. and Canada)

– Arts and crafts (U.S. and Canada) Tara Toy – Seasonal arts and crafts, including Paint A Canvas and Stick N Play (U.S.)

– Seasonal arts and crafts, including Paint A Canvas and Stick N Play (U.S.) TOMY – Expanded rights into infant and toddler feeding (U.S. and Canada)

Recently ten new episodes of Bluey were launched on 12 July on Disney+. These episodes will arrive later this year on Disney Junior and Disney Channel. Additionally, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show US tour has been extended to July 2024, visiting even more fans in cities across the US and Canada.

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.