EA and Velan Studio launches multiplayer game ‘Knockout City’

Electronic Arts and Velan Studios released Knockout City, a team-based multiplayer game that delivers dodgebrawl action. Players can hop into Knockout City for free now through 30 May and participate in the nine-day Block Party, a festival-style series headlined by celebrity and gaming personalities including Academy Award-Winning actress Brie Larson, BrookeAB and Sykkuno who are teaming up to play against fans for dodgebrawl glory.

With the intense thrill of competition, and the humour and absurdity found only in dodgeball, Knockout City challenges dodgebrawlers to a fast-paced gameplay experience packed with its own unique style. Knockout City players will discover interactive environments as they brawl their way through five action-packed multiplayer maps and six distinct ball types. Players can also “ball-up” and become their own weapon to be thrown by teammates in fast-paced matches. With cross-play and cross-progression, up to 32 friends can team up across platforms to form Crews, and even switch between platforms with progress intact, to take down rival Crews and be crowned the best. Characters and Crews are highly customisable, letting stylish players show off their unique looks with hundreds of cosmetic items and progression levels including outfits, hairstyles, gliders, taunts, KO effects and more.

Velan Studios CEO Karthik Bala said, “Knockout City is unlike anything players have experienced from a team-based multiplayer game; the action-packed gameplay provides dodgebrawlers the opportunity to show off their moves and work with their Crew to master shots in their own style. The team has been working incredibly hard to deliver an exciting, challenging spin on the game, and we can’t wait to see how players will master their dodgebrawl techniques. The 9-day free trial is an awesome way for players and their friends to get their hands dirty on their platform of choice and start honing those skills, while also watching some big names take down the competition.”

To celebrate the game’s launch, the Block Party runs 21 May at 5 am PT/8 am ET/12 pm UTC through 30 May at 5 am PT/8 am ET/12 pm UTC and includes a series of events including gameplay streams, team match-ups, developer challenges and more.

21 May: Block Party goes live at 5 am PT/8 am ET/12 pm UTC

22 May: Community Crew Up gets underway as streamers invite their communities to help them reach in-game goals to unlock prizes for their audience. Watch Brie Larson, BrookeAB and Sykkuno form a team to play 3v3 live on Brie’s YouTube channel!

23 May: Start rocking custom Crew Logos, Crew Banners, and Player Icons from a few different content creators

24 May: Join the Knockout City Discord to play rounds of Knockout City with the dev team, chat about the game and hang out

25 May: Season 1 Kickoff: Welcome to Knockout City drops with a new map called Jukebox Junction, a weekly rollout of eight new Playlists, League Play, Season Contracts, Weekly Crew Contracts and more

26 May: Round 1 of Dodge the Devs, where players can take a whack at knocking out devs in-game for special prizes

27 May: Round 2 of Dodge the Devs!

28 May: Community Tournament Day 1, where 64 teams in North America and 64 in Europe will compete for a chance to be crowned victor.

29 May: Community Tournament Day 2, where the top eight teams in both regions from Day 1 continue to compete for a $10k North American and $5k European prize pool

30 May : Block Party ends at 5am PT / 8am ET / 12pm UTC

Players who decide to purchase Knockout City for $19.99 during the Block Party will gain access to rewards they can show off immediately including an epic outfit, hairstyle, glasses, glider, intro pose, KO effect, player icons and 500 Holobux. EA Play members will have unlimited access to the full game from 21 May onwards and not only will they receive all the aforementioned rewards, but they will also receive an exclusive member-only reward, the Epic Ready Up outfit. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC members will also have access to the full game and exclusive member content through their access to EA Play. If an even bigger bundle is more their style, fans who purchase the Deluxe Edition during the event will receive the base game, all aforementioned Block Party rewards, all Deluxe cosmetics and an additional 1000 Holobux for $29.99.

Knockout City will feature tons of new content each season, available at no additional charge. Knockout City Season 1 kicks off on 25 May just four days after launch, challenging players to unlock rewards in complex Crew Contracts and work together to raise a Crew’s Street Rank to earn higher-rarity cosmetics, all while brawling along to new playlists, including Ball Up Brawl starting Week 1. Players can also keep the fun going on a fresh new map in Jukebox Junction and the introduction of League Play, which will unlock once players level up enough in contracts and street play. Additional post-launch content includes new maps, modes, balls, limited-time events and more, continuously keeping players on their toes.

Featuring cross-play and cross-progression support, Knockout City is the newest game under the EA Originals label and is now available for $19.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the EA desktop app beta and Origin, Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility, in addition to EA Play and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate members. The Knockout City Deluxe Edition is available for $29.99 or as an upgrade for $9.99 to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members This special edition allows brawlers to duke it out with exclusive Deluxe Edition rewards, including an outfit, a Crew vehicle, three Crew logos and three Crew banners. Plus, players will start out with 1,000 Holobux to spend in the Brawl Shop!