EA and Silver Rain Games signs major deal

Silver Rain Games has signed a major deal with EA Originals Label which is dedicated to elevating bold independent studios. EA Originals will provide funding for the up-and coming studio’s unannounced IP, as well as guidance and support in the team’s journey to bring a fresh perspective to games and to the industry.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain. They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players,” said EA EVP strategic growth Matt Bilbey.

Silver Rain, which is based in the U.K., was co-founded in December 2019 by Abubakar Salim, best known for his role on HBO’s hit show Raised by Wolves, alongside Melissa Phillips, who will lead as head of studio, who previously worked as the BAFTA Games programme manager on BAFTA Games programs and events. The company was launched with the intent to generate thought-provoking and innovative games and content across different mediums of entertainment. Since its inception late last year, the studio has quickly grown to approximately 20 staff members, who all currently work remotely.

“In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings. We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development,” said Salim.

“We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together. I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating,” said Phillips.