DreamHack, an ESL FACEIT Group brand, today celebrates “DreamHack Day”, a commemoration of the festival’s foundation in 1994 and the release of next year’s festival schedule. In 2023, DreamHack will embark on what is the boldest and most ambitious global tour ever with debut festivals in San Diego, CA, USA, and Makuhari, Japan. 2023 Announcement Video Here –

In 2023, DreamHack will host 12 festivals in 9 major cities and 7 countries, including a return to Melbourne, Australia (April); Dallas, TX, USA (June); Hanover, Germany (June); Valencia, Spain (July); Hyderabad, India (October); and Atlanta, Georgia, USA (December); and DreamHack Summer (June) and Winter (December) in Jönköping, Sweden. In addition, DreamHack will host its first-ever festivals in San Diego, CA, USA (April) and Makuhari, Japan (May). Complete schedule is below.

“DreamHack is a festival for all gamers which creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience. With debut appearances in Japan and in San Diego in the U.S., coupled with returns to cities such as Melbourne, Valencia, Hyderabad and Jönköping, 2023 will be the most global and diverse DreamHack tour to date,” said DreamHack VP of strategy and growth Shahin Zarrabi. “

Whether festival-goers are admiring cosplay costumes, participating in competitions, watching pros compete, learning to stream, enjoying a live music concert, attending panels, eying artwork, or testing technology at the expo, DreamHack offers an unforgettable experience for the family of gamers and the curious alike.

Select 2023 Festival Highlights:

DreamHack San Diego will include the Snapdragon Pro Series Presented by Samsung – Mobile Challenge North America Finals, DreamHack Showdown Magic: the Gathering, with more to be announced

DreamHack Melbourne will include ESL Challenger (CS:GO)

DreamHack Dallas will feature Intel ® Extreme Masters Dallas (CS:GO), ESL Impact Season 3 Global Finals (CS:GO)

DreamHack Summer will feature DreamHack Fighters (Fighting Games)

DreamHack Hanover (June) will include ESL Challenger (CS:GO)

DreamHack Winter will feature ESL Challenger (CS:GO) and ESL Impact (CS:GO) , and DreamHack Fighters (Fighting Games)

DreamHack Hanover (December) will include ESL Impact Season 4 Global Finals (CS:GO)

DreamHack Atlanta will feature ESL Challenger (CS:GO), and DreamHack Fighters Championships (Fighting Games)

DreamHack 2023 Schedule

Date City Ticket Information 7April to 9April, 2023 DreamHack San Diego, California, USA Early Bird tickets on sale 14December 28 April to 30April, 2023 DreamHack Melbourne, Australia Early Bird tickets on sale 12December 13May to 14May, 2023 DreamHack Japan, Makuhari, Japan Early Bird tickets on sale 15December. 2June to 4 June, 2023 DreamHack Dallas, Texas, USA Tickets on sale 17 January 2023. 8June to 11 june, 2023 DreamHack Hanover, Germany To Be Announced 16June to18June, 2023 DreamHack Summer Jönköping, Sweden Early Bird tickets on sale 9 December. 7July to 9July, 2023 DreamHack Valencia, Spain To Be Announced 29October to 31October, 2023 DreamHack Hyderabad, India To Be Announced 24November to 26November, 2023 DreamHack Winter Jönköping, Sweden To Be Announced 7December to 10December, 2023 DreamHack Valencia, Spain To Be Announced 14 December to 17December, 2023 DreamHack Hanover, Germany To Be Announced 15December to 17December, 2023 DreamHack Atlanta, Georgia, USA To Be Announced

All dates and location are subject to chhange.