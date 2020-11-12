Diwali 2020: Online Poker campaigns to look out for!

It’s time for the festival of lights and online Poker brands have rolled out Diwali campaigns to lighten up the grim mood of people in midst of COVID-19 pandemic stricken world. To make Diwali a happier one while staying at home, we have picked a few Poker campaigns which might help to stay entertained during Diwali while playing it online with your friends and family:

Poket52: This Diwali, Pocket52 is hosting Bluff Party for all online poker players. Action-packed five days of Diwali starting from 12 November 2020, to 16 November 2020, will offer five different Diwali Freerolls to player of all levels. Pocket52 CEO and founder Nitesh Salvi said, “We are one of India’s largest online poker platform and so we thought why not celebrate Diwali with our huge poker family. It is such an excitement to endorse to meet everyone under one digital-roof during this Diwali, celebrating the game of skill Poker with friends and family. We wanted more and more people to enjoy the spirit of Diwali and hence we thought of offering tournaments where players do not have to invest anything and yet they can win real cash.”

Spartan: Spartan Poker has launched DIY Poker Party, a poker fiesta where players not only decide the kind of playing tables they want but also the player pool size. With this, the brand wants to promote: “Sab Khelo Poker! Reunite and make your festivities even more special with your family and friends #sabkhelopoker”

Apart from that they also rolled out ‘Diwali Depositor Freerolls’ where a player can make a deposit this November week and get tickets to all Depositor Freerolls.

“A five-day-long special fest, Diwali Depositor Freeroll offering a mammoth prize-pool of 6 Lakhs GTD. Add extra spark to your Diwali celebrations and conquer the tables like a true Spartan,” read on the official blog post. Freerolls have begun 11 November and will end on 16 November

Stick Pool Club: Stick Pool Club have noticed that due to COVID-19 scenario, online poker has become an opportunity for friends and families to connect over a game. Additionally, with the Diwali festive spirit, they have witnessed five times more engagement and traction on the platform.

“To engage our users we have an exciting tournament going on for Diwali with a prize pool of 3 Lakhs. We’re running a Poker campaign (Live Table Diwali Contest was started on 22 October 2020 and will be live till 16 November 2020 midnight). The winner will be chosen on the basis of how many times the users get Poker Flush cards during the contest and the results will be declared on 16 November, midnight. Top Five players would be receiving the prize – 1st winner will get 1 Lakh, 2nd winner – 70K, 3rd winner – 60K, 4th winner – 40K and 5th winner will receive 30K,” said StickPool Club co-founder Vivek Singh.

9stacks: 9Stacks, has launched their “Yeh Diwali Poker Wali” campaign where the players can simply stay home and connect with their close ones over the “Voice Enabled Private Table” feature on the platform. Through the private table option, users can reserve tables to play with their friends and family as per their choice anytime during this festive season. 9stacks offers the best experience and high engagement on its platform by innovating and creatively offering interactive gameplay for its discerning patrons. Apart from that, they have also launched a promotion where users can get a chance to win unlimited prizes like OnePlus Nord phone, Gaming chair, Alexa, Redmi phones etc starting 8 November till 18 November for users playing at 5/10 and 10/25 stakes. This promotion has been named Diwali Blast.

9stacks CEO and co-founder Sudhir Kamath said, “This year Diwali is going to be very different owing to the global pandemic. People won’t be able to step out to meet and greet. Due to the concerns related to health safety, many will be celebrating Diwali at home. We further realised that there are a lot of recreational players who want to bond with their loved ones over a game of poker but during the lockdown, owing to the restrictions imposed, they were unable to do so. Hence, we believe this is the right time for our audience to enjoy ‘PRIVATE TABLES’ with their family and get the feel of hosting a poker party sitting at home, with complete authority to choose their playmates. While the game might not emulate the joys that celebrating Diwali in the traditional way brings, we still believe it comes close as it will allow people to spend quality time with their near and dear ones, something that was sorely missed throughout the lockdown period.”

Poker Dangal: During normal Diwalis, people gather and celebrate this auspicious day in large groups of friends and family, but this year the pandemic has switched everything upside down. To capture the attention of more and more users, PokerDangal has improvised their offerings like Private Table for families and friends.

Poker Dangal CEO and founder Varun Mahna explained, “One of the biggest drawbacks of any online gaming platform is the community feeling, the feeling of belongingness. Keeping that in mind we have created an offering on our platform of Private Tables. So it is like a virtual room where you can chat with other players mostly your family or friends and can play the game together. The person will receive a table ID and a password which you can share with your friends and only those friends can join the table. We are also providing specific Diwali promotions for our users like giveaways or tournaments which will provide maximum value to our users. We have jacked up our giveaways by around 30-50per cent, so if a player plays now during the festive season, they will get better ROI out of it. During the festivities, we also plan to give back to our society so that it brings more joys to us and to our users.”



Adda52: Adda52 has rolled out a Diwali special Poker Tournament with a chance to win up to 1.5 lakh GTD. Here one can plan a fun virtual hangout with their loved ones, create their own Poker table and invite their friends over to pit their skills against each other.

“Festivals are what bind us all together, regardless of our language or culture. Diwali is the biggest of all festivals that symbolises the victory of good over evil. Create your online account on a Poker site to play this classic card game on your smartphone! You can easily download the Adda52 Poker app on your Android or iOS devices for free. The games are available 24×7 on the website. Get set to battle it out on the action-packed game tables, impress everyone with your exceptional Poker skills, and earn the right of being called the king of Poker,” said official blog.

Play online Poker and stay safe. Happy Diwali!!