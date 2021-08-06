Dive into the process of casino slot animations

Slots are the most popular casino games online, and as much as players enjoy spinning the reels, not many know what happens behind the scenes or what goes into making these games. When you think about it, you’ll find the concept of slots to be nothing short of brilliant.

Besides the complex mathematical formulas that make it all possible, each slot has a story to tell. The storyline is well-curated from the game’s theme, symbols, and bonuses. By doing so, the games become more interactive and more entertaining to players.

That’s why you’ll find that online casinos usually host hundreds of themed slots to keep users exploring new entertainment, just like Netflix does. Only this time, you stand a chance to win real money.

Slot Features

To better understand what goes into making a slot machine, you must first understand the individual features that come together to deliver the perfect gaming experience.

Theme

Once you launch a slot, its theme is what grabs your attention at a glance. Is it colorful, has an exciting story, or does it look familiar? As we talk about the different types of slots below, you’ll get the bigger picture, so make sure you read on. The game’s theme also comes with a fitting soundtrack that makes it a complete package. If you play an African-savannah-themed slot, you’ll start craving for a safari once you hear the lions roaring and elephants trumpeting.

Symbols

Symbols represent elements related to the concept of the game, which make it complete. For instance, a safari-themed game will have symbols of wild animals such as the Lion, Zebra, Monkey, or Giraffe. All this does is reinforce the entertainment of the slot. When you spin the reels, the symbols will rotate and give you the chance to win by forming the right combos.

Bonuses

Bonuses such as free spins, multipliers, and gamble rounds, make a game more interactive. By getting those free spins, players feel that the game is about them and directly contributes to the outcome.

Types of Slots

Classic Slots

Classic slots are full of nostalgia as they maintain the traditional concept of brick-and-mortar slot machines. They usually have three reels, and their theme revolves around fruit symbols, a ‘BAR’ icon, and Lucky 7’s. They also don’t have a lot of features, so expect few paylines and fewer bonuses. Some of the top classic slots to play are Starburst, Couch Potato, and Double Whammy.

Video Slots

Video slots are the new games meant for the modern player who craves a more captivating experience. The slots have no limit when it comes to themes and put developers’ creativity to the test. Based on popular TV shows or movies, you can play thriller, action, ancient, mythical, 3D, or even branded slots. Popular video slots not to miss out on including Gonzo’s Quest, Game of Thrones, Caesar’s Empire, and Jurassic Park.

Jackpot Slots

For a chance to win thousands if not millions of dollars, you have to try jackpot slots. Few lucky players end up winning vast amounts of up to $10 million in progressive jackpot games. The slot pools funds from all players playing the game, and it all goes up for grabs. Some slot machines known to have massive rewards include Mega Moolah, Mega Fortune, and Major Millions.

Slot Developers

Behind every fantastic slot, there’s an equally fantastic developer working hard to deliver the best. There are over 20 software providers, but we’ll only highlight a few.

Microgaming

Microgaming is one of the leading software providers in the industry and has hundreds of games online. Some of their popular titles include Thunderstruck, Tomb Raider, and let’s not forget their niche—jackpot slots such as Mega Moolah.

Playtech

Playtech is another major player in the industry and has been around for quite some time. The developer has made partnerships with movie studios to develop branded slots such as Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2.

RealTime Gaming (RTG)

RTG is a famous developer among US players, and its ‘Real Series’ of games that come with a random jackpot makes it unique. Top RTG titles to play include Aztec’s Treasure and Cleopatra’s Gold.

Rival Gaming

Rival gaming offers a unique gaming experience with its i-Slots innovation. Its games have a storyline that unfolds new symbols, bonuses, and payouts as one play more. Even if you log out and have a rest, you can continue playing where you left off. Their top slots include Spy Game and Reel Crime.

BetSoft

One can only describe BetSoft slots as having amazing animations, high-quality 3D graphics, and exciting bonus features. They are pretty new to the industry but still manage to shake up things. Their popular titles include Slotfather, Mr. Vegas, and Three Wishes.

Author Bio

Hi! I’m Bryan, and I’m a passionate & expert writer with more than five years of experience. I have written about various topics such as product descriptions, travel, cryptocurrencies, and online gaming in my writing journey. The latter is one of my favorite topics, and you can find some of my premium casino content at OUSC.