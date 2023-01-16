Cosmic Byte forays into TWS segment; launches CosmoBuds X100 in-Earbuds

Indian gaming accessories brand ‘Cosmic Byte’ has stepped into a new segment of products True Wireless Stereo (TWS) by launching CosmoBuds X100 True Wireless in-Earbuds at an offer price of Rs 1,599 for a limited period. The original price of the product is Rs 8,999 which means this limited-time offer of owning these in-Earbuds at just Rs 1,599. This is the best time to grab the deal and satiate your gaming buds like never before.

CosmoBuds X100 comes equipped with class-leading features which include in-earbuds technology, Bluetooth 5.3 version, 40 hours of playtime, and 38ms latency. The true wireless earbuds also offer Music and GOD Modes, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), voice assistant, touch controls, and IPX5 water-resistant technology.

Excited about the new product launch,Cosmic Byte founder Ronak Gupta says, “We at Cosmic Byte truly believe in offering the best value for money products to our customers. Taking our rich legacy forward, we are proud to offer our flagship CosmoBuds X100 True Wireless (TWS) in-Earbuds to prospective gamers at an amazing price of Rs 1,599. These in-earbuds boast high-fidelity audio processing chipsets and the presence of high-frequency drivers are a treat for gaming enthusiasts.”

“CosmoBuds X100 have an exceptional 40 hours of playback time which, coupled with its instant pairing capabilities makes this product truly amazing in delivering exceptional quality sound to both music and gaming enthusiasts. We are sure gamers will enjoy the GOD Mode and experience the same thrill in using these in-Earbuds that we have experienced in designing and producing it,” added Ronak Gupta.

The CosmoBuds’ exceptionally fast audio processing chipset boasts 38ms ultra-low latency for an almost lag-free gaming experience. For audiophiles, the product offers Music Mode which has been optimised to deliver studio sound experiences. Besides, these wireless in-Earbuds feature a quick charging facility which enables gamers to enjoy 100 minutes of playtime in just 15 minutes of charge. The product features a very ergonomic comfort-fit design, attractive LED running lights, and a voice assistance feature for added convenience. The CosmoBuds X100 are available in different colour options, i.e., black and white, and can be ordered here at Amazon and Cosmic Byte.