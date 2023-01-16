Kadokawa announces ‘Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun’ sequel anime

According to a statement made earlier by Kadokawa, a sequel anime to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is in development. In September of last year, the TV anime’s second season came to an end. At this point, it is unknown if the new sequel project is a third season of the TV anime Made in Abyss or another film. The adventure of Riko, Reg, and Nanachi was summarized in a recap video that was shared.

Fans are urged to wait for a while in the announcement. The narrative of the sixth layer of the Abyss was concluded in the Made in Abyss season two finale. It is unclear when the sequel might arrive because the manga is just three chapters ahead of the anime at the moment. The current watch order for Kinema Citrus’ anime series Made in Abyss is:

Made in Abyss Made in Abyss: Marulk’s Daily Life (after the 8th episode of the first season) Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn (recap movie) Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight (recap movie) Made in Abyss Movie: Dawn of the Deep Soul Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Season 2)

Sentai Filmworks, which is broadcasting the series on the streaming platform HIDIVE, provided the following description of the sequel: There is no going back for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi, and the only way forward is to the bottom of the Abyss. However, the three friends weren’t the first to enter the unknown. Whatever happened to all the other explorers who braved the Abyss?