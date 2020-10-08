Chupa Chups, Wavemaker India and Loco join hands on a unique brand integration in the hyper-casual gaming space

Leveraging the immense popularity of casual online games and recent shift in entertainment consumption patterns, Chupa Chups has announced a collaboration with Pocket Aces’ live game streaming platform Loco. Chupa Chups is one of the flagship brands of confectionery major Perfetti Van Melle India. This initiative has been conceptualised and executed by Wavemaker India in partnership with Loco.

Chupa Chups as a brand has always targeted teens and tweens as they enjoy spontaneous and impromptu fun. Staying true to its philosophy of Karte Raho, Fun Fana Fun Fun, the brand has created unique integrations with popular online games like Bull Bash and Snakes on the Loco app to drive this positioning further. The integration is live and has been undertaken for a period of 45 days, and both the branded games are hosted under the arena section in the Loco mobile application.

Commenting on the association, (Pocket Aces) Loco VP Deepak Raj said, “India’s growing gaming ecosystem has become a lucrative prospect for brands to reach out to a young and diverse audience and engage with them in an immersive way. In line with our aim of entertaining users, working with Chupa Chups has been a rewarding experience, and we hope to recreate many more such engaging and entertaining initiatives in the future.”

The brand has been running contests online to recognize top scorers and has been giving away gaming consoles to top five players every week as part of the collaboration. The campaign is being actively promoted on social media and on the Loco platform.

Elaborating on the thought behind the collaboration, Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI) marketing director Rohit Kapoor stated, “At Perfetti Van Melle, we have always worked towards tapping interesting consumer trends and aligning our products and brand campaigns to best suit the audiences’ changing preferences. Chupa Chups has always championed keeping fun alive through playful product formats and campaigns that are rooted in the philosophy of ‘Fun’. With online gaming being an important form of fun and entertainment for our TG, collaboration with LOCO was a natural fit for Chupa Chups. We believe that this collaboration will increase the brand relevance and help take the brand to greater heights.”

Wavemaker India chief content officer Karthik Nagarajan further added, “Chupa Chups is an extraordinary brand which has a great history of standing for fun. And it is a brand that has traversed various pop cultures that stand for fun. We are very thrilled to hold hands with this iconic brand as it turns a new chapter and embraces gaming today. We are very happy to have worked on this with a partner like Loco and Pocket Aces, who understand the audience like no other”.