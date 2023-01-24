'Brawlhalla' Esports Season 2023 to commence from 3 February

Ubisoft announced the details of the Brawlhalla Esports Season 2023, which will feature both online and offline events for an overall prize pool of $1 million. Starting on 3 February with the Winter Championship, players around the world can compete in four online Seasonal Championships.

Following each of these online Championships, the top performers from North America, South America, and Europe will be invited to compete in-person at the Seasonal Royales in Atlanta, Georgia. Players can register for the Winter Championship 2023 at the official site.

Alongside the Seasonal Championships and in-person Royales, there will be three additional in-person LAN events organised for Brawlhalla, to be announced later on.

Lastly, the biggest Brawlhalla event, which gathered over 1,000 people last year, the Brawlhalla World Championship, also known as BCX, will return in November 2023.

Concluding the competitive year, BCX 2023 is an open sign-up tournament where anyone, professional and amateur players alike, can sign up to compete in Single and Doubles tournaments. More than one of the biggest competitions in Brawlhalla, BCX 2023 is a full expo celebrating the game and its community. The event will feature a series of on-site activities, reveals, and more for fans to enjoy.