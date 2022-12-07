Baazi Games has announced the appointment of Himank Tripathi as its chief communications officer and spokesperson.

The senior appointment aims to further advance Baazi Games’ leadership position in the real money gaming segment through underpinning company’s value of customer centricity and leveraging technology to solve problems. In his current role, Himank will be responsible for leading and driving the overall communication strategy for Baazi Games.

Himank brings in nearly 20 years of experience in stakeholder engagement and external communications across industries. In the past, he has successfully driven strategic brand and corporate communications for varied brand portfolios. Prior to joining Baazi Games, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip and has worked with other renowned brands such as Tata, Vodafone, Facebook, NASSCOM, Xiaomi, Magicpin, BlackBerry and HP.

Commenting on the appointment, founder and chief executive officer Navkiran Singh said “Over the years, Baazi Games has been constantly contributing to nurturing the growth of poker ecosystem and real money gaming sector in India. As we move into the next phase of growth, building and expanding our marketing capabilities is vital. We are pleased to have Himank onboard and his deep knowledge of marketing and communication across industries will be crucial to drive strategic conversations with both, our internal and external stakeholders to further accelerate growth while strengthen our positioning in the industry.”

“I am very excited to embark upon this new journey with Baazi Games. It’s inspiring to see the way Baazi Games has created a leadership position in Poker and the real money gaming sector with renowned platforms like PokerBaazi, BalleBaazi and CardBaazi. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team towards strengthening the brand’s communication strategy and addressing challenges to scale newer heights,” Tripathi said.

The leadership announcement follows a year of rapid growth and exciting developments for Baazi Games including eighth anniversary of PokerBaazi, announcement of Shahid Kapoor as PokerBaazi’s brand ambassador, onboarding ace poker players Muskan Sethi and Abhishek Goindi as game ambassadors, successful completion of India’s largest standalone poker tournament – Greatest of All Tournaments (G.O.A.T) among several other initiatives with an aim to build Poker as a game of skill.

A Public Relations and Marketing graduate from New Delhi YMCA, Himank graduated from Lucknow Christian College with a degree in Political Science and English Literature.