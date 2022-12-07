It is now official that the new manga series Go! Go! Loser Ranger! by The Quintessential Quintuplets mangaka Negi Haruba will receive an anime adaptation. The anime’s production company has not been revealed yet.

Fans are thrilled to learn that Keiichi Sato, who directed Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and Inuyashiki, will also be directing Go! Go! Loser Ranger.

Other than releasing a promotional video and a key visual of protagonist D, the illustrator Haruba also drew deuteragonist Yumeko Suzukiri’s character from the series to commemorate the anime’s adaptation.

Following the rapid rise in popularity of his second manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets, Negi Haruba received a great deal of praise. Haruba earned favourable reviews for the series, largely because of the rom-com subgenre, the touching plot, and the intriguing yet funny characters.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! by Haruba is published in English by Kodansha Comics. The official description of the manga reads: When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s last hope! …Or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all… from the inside!