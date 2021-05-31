AndaSeat partners with esports organisation Natus Vincere to bring Na’Vi-edition gaming chair

AndaSeat

Esport chair brand, AndaSeat, has partnered with Ukraine-based esports organisation Na’Vi.

Natus Vincere (Na’Vi), a multi-gaming esports organisation based in Ukraine, has won multiple tournaments in Counter-Strike, Dota2 and more games.AndaSeat has launched a Na’Vi edition: upgraded with a top-end ergonomic design, patent-pending Re-DenseAD+ moulded foam, along with exclusive Na’Vi elements.

Natus Vincere CMO Alexander “nervo” Pavlenko commented, “We’re happy to get partnered with AndaSeat: the second-largest manufacturer of esports seats in the world. We’ll be able to evaluate our custom chairs together with NAVI fans. And we’ll do our best to make our new partners No. 1 in the world, at the NAVI champion’s level.”

Designed in NAVI’s aesthetics, the chair features the classic black-and-yellow combination, which is always considered to be the best use of color. The bright yellow symbolizes stars, while the silent darkness brings out the romance of a night sky.

The chair has been designed ergonomically to contour the shape of the body with its patent-pending Re-DenseAD+ moulded foam, which offers upgraded density and enhanced longevity, NAVI edition provides strong support for the spine during long, hard gaming sessions. There are also two adjustable pillows — a lumbar pillow and a head pillow to prevent slouching, ensuring ultimate comfort during long hours.

“AndaSeat are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most esteemed esports teams on the planet. We look forward to exciting esporters all over the world by combing our ergonomics tech with NAVI elements. AndaSeat believes that the best deserves the best,” adds AndaSeat CEO & founder Zhou Lin.