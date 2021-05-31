Animated series for teens ‘MONOMYTH’ to be launched soon

Randy Bishop has proved himself as a noted character designer in the animation industry. He announced via Accesswire the launch of MONOMYTH, an animated series primarily meant for teenagers. It will take you on a journey to the world of ancient myth. The show is set to release as a revamped version of the classic mythology.

To help kickstart the series, Bishop is working on a short film called MONOMYTH: A Prologue, that tells the story of Erasmus as he tries to free Prometheus from imprisonment. Funds are being raised on Kickstarter for the same. The plan will only materialize if they manage to gather $160,000. Hair Love, the Oscar-winning animated short film, was a fundraiser project too that went on to garner success and receive critical acclaim.

Bishop feels children in the mid-teens are a potential target audience, who can be offered tons of informative content. They are often overlooked and are almost forgotten when it comes to offering creative pieces of fresh entertainment. There is no denying that plenty of programs are made for the older teens, but not too many for the younger lot. It is an excellent idea to tap the missing gap and bank on their brain formative years.

MONOMYTH is expected to appeal to the kids, as well as their parents. If you have read or are well-versed with the Greek, Norse, and Egyptian mythology, you will find some similarities in MONOMYTH. Apart from being highly educational and refreshing, the new animated series is sure to educate the audiences also.

As teens watch MONOMYTH, the spokesperson said, “The series will encourage them to think about what matters in their lives. The animated show will teach key lessons about how to deal with some of the most challenging issues in life, including death, mental health and personal identity.’’

The cast of MONOMYTH includes weird and different characters, each bringing their own zing. A spirit that is always game for some mischief, an assassin, a demigod frost giant, and a centaur are some of the lead characters you must watch out for.

“After a mysterious figure named Erasmus frees them from imprisonment, they must decide whether they will live life on the run or further defy the gods by aiding their liberator on a dangerous quest to prevent a war that will consume the world,” the spokesperson noted, adding that throughout MONOMYTH, the characters will be tested to their limits as they face a variety of perils and enemies, including the legendary Prometheus, who has lost his mind after being tortured.

Randy Bishop has worked for clients like DreamWorks Animation. He has a passion for storytelling and loves developing his own ideas.