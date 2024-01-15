Singapore-based gaming company Ampverse has introduced a unique gaming anthem Rivalry. This collaboration features the Ampverse teaming up with Muhfaad, one of India’s emerging and acclaimed young rappers to foster unity among gamers.

The gaming anthem commemorates the narrative of a college student with dreams of becoming an esports player, showcasing the obstacles, triumphs, and evolution from being underestimated to gaining acknowledgement. It underscores the passion, commitment, and achievements within the gaming world, simultaneously depicting the conflict between the life of a student and the pursuit of aspirations. Muhfaad masterfully combines his music and rhythm with gaming, crafting a gaming anthem that resonates profoundly with gamers across the nation.

Ampverse country head Ashwin Haryani commented, “We are extremely enthusiastic about unveiling this unique gaming anthem, which is a perfect blend of esports, music, and pop culture. Muhfaad’s musical brilliance has conveyed a storyline that resonates perfectly with the gaming community. It heralds a new chapter in esports marketing, promising a fresh and resonant approach.”

Muhfaad, the rapper behind the anthem said, “Super pumped for you all to check it out and give it a listen. Music has been my ride-or-die forever, and we set out to craft something that hits home with you guys. We chose rap to lay down our message in a way that connects with our audience. Honestly, we were kind of sceptical at first, like, can these two worlds vibe together? But guess what, we smashed those doubts and showed that pure magic goes down when you blend different worlds. Believe it, ’cause we just dropped the unexpected combo!”

The gaming anthem is set to take centre stage across all College Rivals’ social media pages, alongside the social platforms of musician Muhfaad, gaming influencers, and key stakeholders across the gaming ecosystem. The video will also be released on various platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YT Music, Gaana, Savan, Wynk Music, and more.