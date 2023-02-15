Adda52 has announced its sixth edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’–with celebrity actress and singer, Sophie Choudry as the guest of honour. The action-packed contest started on 6February 2023 and will conclude on 3March 2023. With this campaign, the brand is reiterating that the game is for people from all walks of life, irrespective of their demographics, and everyone gets a chance to play with their favourite celebrities.

There are three routes for players to participate in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ contest – Cash leaderboards, tournaments, and a lucky draw for all first time depositors. The final round for the contest will take place online on 11 March, 2023, where the players will play the final table with Sophie Choudry. The prize pool for the final table is Rs 5 Lac. The event can be watched live at Adda52 YouTube channel.

Speaking on the campaign, Adda52 chief revenue officer Krishnendu Guha said, “Adda52.com remains at the forefront of democratizing poker and ensuring that the game is being played by people from all walks of life. We are thrilled to announce the 6th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’ and we are positive that this will be greatly appreciated by players like other previous editions. We are extremely pumped to have Sophie Choudry join us for this all-new edition and hope to encourage more women players to come forward and compete on this platform.”

Bollywood celebrity Sophie Choudry commented, “It is an honor to be a part of Adda52.com’s ‘Poker Night With Stars’ campaign, there is a need for a representation of women across real money gaming platforms and I’m honoured to be the first woman on Poker Night with Stars. Poker is an extremely thrilling game with skill and talent being tested at every level. Looking forward to meeting the phenomenal players in the final and wish everyone all the best!”

The Poker Night with Stars series was started by Adda52.com in 2018 with Chris Gayle and now they are back again – bigger and better. The series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to play online poker with celebrities and win exciting prizes. In the past, acclaimed celebrities like Rohit Bose Roy, Dinesh Karthik, Keroin Pollard, Salim Merchant have been associated with Adda52’s ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign.