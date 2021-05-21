59 per cent of women concealed their gender while playing online video games to avoid harassment: Report

Unlike previous times when the gaming sector was only populated with male gamers, today the number of female gamers are on the rise. The numbers may not be at par with the number of male gamers but it is definitely growing rapidly in the past few years.

In 2020, women accounted for nearly 41 per cent of all gamers in the United States. And in Asia, which accounts for 48 per cent of the world’s total gaming revenue, women now make up to 40-45 per cent of the Asian gaming population, according to Google and Niko Partners. However, despite the rise in the number of female gamers, 59 per cent of women have concealed their gender while playing online video games over harassment concerns according to a Reach3 Insights recent report, in collaboration with Lenovo. The research study has been conducted to understand the experience of women players in the gaming industry and how companies can create a more inclusive space for women gamers.

“Reach3’s unique mobile insights tool helped us capture candid feedback from women gamers to better understand the important topic of diversity and inclusion in gaming, which will help Lenovo and the industry together to build a more inclusive culture and safer space for women in gaming,” said Lenovo senior customer insights manager for intelligent devices group Emily Hoppes.

“Despite still being mostly associated with men, gaming is on the rise with women. We were thrilled to work with Lenovo on this study as we hope it will help companies create a more inclusive gaming environment for women gamers and lead to long-term change in the industry,” said Reach3 Insights senior vice president Leigh Admirand.

Here are the key findings: