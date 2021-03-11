53 per cent gamers made new friends through online games in 2020: Report

The desire to stay connected and entertained while being stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity. “State of Online Gaming 2021” report commissioned by Limelight Networks about the global gaming preferences and habits states that playing video games have risen to a new level, with an increase of 14 per cent over last year in consumers’ play time. In fact, gamers across the globe are playing video games on an average of eight hours and 27 minutes each week .

“Video gaming has evolved into a social platform. Gamers want interactive, high performance, disruption-free experiences that allow them to connect with others and play longer. This evolution is putting pressure on gaming companies to match this demand and requires edge-based content and compute to deliver high-quality gaming environments to users across the globe,” said Limelight Networks vice president Nigel Burmeister.

The report is based on responses from 4,000 consumers in China, Germany, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam, ages 18 years and older who play video games. Here are the key highlights of the report: