World Cricket Championship (WCC), which recently touched the 160 million download mark, now extend its footprint into the regional and vernacular space. The game has now introduced a Telugu version, voiced by former Indian cricketer and current IPL commentator, Venkatapathy Raju. English bowler, columnist and BBC cricket commentator Isa Guha will also be joining Matthew Hayden for the game’s English Commentary roster. The game also offers Hindi and Tamil commentary by Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund respectively.

The homegrown title is played in over 150 countries including UK, Australia, USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Venkatapathy Raju says, “In the digital age, simulation titles like World Cricket Championship is a fresh way to look at the sport of cricket. It was amazing to work alongside the team and I am glad that I’ll be reaching out to the massive Telugu speaking audience, whenever they want, right on their phones.”

WCC 3, the latest edition has been infused with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, women’s cricket, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments, international leagues and much more. The game recently also added a standalone esports lobby.

With the rise of localized content, Next Wave Multimedia, the studio behind WCC aims to build up its portfolio and reach multiple sectors of audiences through one customized game.

Says Next Wave Multimedia CEO and co-founder P.R. Rajendran, “We see a great response from the regional markets. The Tamil and Telugu markets are evolving and have been witnessing user retention and growth in players YOY. We want to continue to move to other prominent gaming markets soon. Cricket being the largest spectator sport in India, WCC aims to deliver realistic cricket experience to individuals and communities in their very own language, thus bridging language barriers.”

WCC3 has featured in some prominent esports tournaments in the country including Redbull M.E.O., Skyesports and LXG WCC tournaments. Being one of the only ‘Made in India’ games to feature in some of the top esports tournaments in the country, WCC is looking to make it easier for players and tournament organisers to conduct tournaments on the game with its recently launched esports mode.