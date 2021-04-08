100 Thieves, has expanded its ownership group to include two of the company’s legendary content creators: Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop. The new ownership structure reflects one of the key values driving 100 Thieves as an organization: built by creators, for creators. Valkyrae and CouRage are joining the ownership group currently composed of 100 Thieves CEO and founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Drake, media mogul Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

“As a streamer and former pro-player myself, I always wanted 100 Thieves to be an organization guided by and built to be a platform for content creators. Rae and Jack have been with us since 2018 and 2019, respectively, and are significant contributors to 100 Thieves. They deserve recognition for what they’ve done for the company to date – and we want their strategic input on what we can all do together in the future,” said 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

In their new positions, Valkyrae and CouRage will be more involved with 100 Thieves’ broader business strategy, helping identify and bring on new talent, building new programs and other initiatives. Meanwhile, fans can still expect to see the content they know and love from both creators.

“I’m so excited to be a co-owner of 100 Thieves and to help write the next chapter for our organization. I was the first female content creator to join 100 Thieves, and I’m proud that I have been a key part of the brand since very early on. It feels natural to continue to work with Matt and Jack in this new capacity to have even more of an impact. We’re looking forward to growing our team and welcoming new creators that we know our fans will love,” said Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

“Becoming a co-owner of 100 Thieves seemed like the natural progression in my entrepreneurial journey, and I am so proud to take this step forward. 100 Thieves has opened many doors for my career and supported my evolution as a creator. We’ve been able to do amazing things together, like create the CouRage & Nadeshot Show and a wide range of incredible videos at the 100 Thieves Content House alongside some of my best friends. I’m excited about continuing to grow 100 Thieves and pave the way for future creators to join the fold,” said Jack “CouRage” Dunlop.

Joining the ownership group comes on the heels of a year of major growth for both creators. With over 3.1M followers on Instagram and 2.1M followers on Twitter, Valkyrae is one of the most popular and most watched female gamers in the world today. She recently won The Game Awards 2020 for “Content Creator of the Year” and reached a major milestone on YouTube at the end of January 2021: 3 million subscribers. Meanwhile, CouRage has over 1.7M followers on Instagram, 3.27M followers on YouTube and 1.6M followers on Twitter, and his stardom continues to rise. CouRage and Valkyrae both signed an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming in 2019 and 2020, respectively.