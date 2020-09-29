Marvel developing original series on Nick Fury for Disney+

The S.H.I.E.L.D boss is going to have his series soon on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson is set to return as Nick Fury on screens as Marvel is reportedly developing a new series around him.

According to Variety, the new series will be written by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robots), who will also be the executive producer. Marvel is yet to reveal its release date, plot details and more. Deadline confirmed the news soon after Variety.

Jackson has played Fury in multiple MCU movies, including a cameo in the first episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-14). He made his debut in the MCU with Iron Man (2008) and was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). With the upcoming series, it will be the 13th appearance of Jackson as the one-eyed S.H.I.E.L.D chief.

Jackson has played crucial roles in Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (SPOILER ALERT) the post-credits scene revealed that Fury wasn’t actually helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland), but it was Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) [shown in Captain Marvel] in disguise as Fury. The real Fury, meanwhile, was away on a secret mission far from Earth on a spaceship filled with Skrulls, the shapeshifting race that Talos and Co. belong to.

The series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.