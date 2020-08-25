DC FanDome: Gadot’s Wonder Woman faces Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer

A new official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has been unveiled at the DC FanDome event, featuring Kristen Wiig embracing her villainous side as the fierce, feisty and powerful Cheetah opposite Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was one of the most awaited events at the DC FanDome besides The Batman, Black Adam, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Suicide Squad trailers from the DCU. A Patty Jenkins directorial, Wonder Woman 1984 delves deeper into the plot of the story to reveal the sinister plan of the villain Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. The clip also gifts fans a good long look at Wiig transforming into her menacing character in an epic slow-mo fight scene.

Gadot took to social media to share the trailer with a note to all fans that read, A new era of Wonder Woman begins here. We’ve been so dedicated to bringing you another amazing chapter of Wonder Woman’s story. It’s bigger, grander, with every detail perfected. We busted our butts off for this film and we want to thank you, the fans, for your patience. And we can’t wait to share it all with you in theatres. Until then, enjoy the second trailer!

Wonder Woman 1984 is expectantly going to be intense, heavy on action and fight sequences with heavy VFX. The only comic relief to the action-packed trailer is Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. As per few reports, the film will possibly revolve around the subject of ‘mind control’ the villain Maxwell plays on his victims, explaining Trevor’s return from the dead.

“It’s so great on the big screen. We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we’re going to stick it out. We believe in putting it in the cinema, and I can’t wait for you all to see more today and I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon,” Gadot said while addressing fans on the virtual panel.

Originally slated to release in June, Wonder Woman 1984 will hit big screens on 2 October 2020 owing to the pandemic.