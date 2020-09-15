Jonathan Majors joins MCU; to play the villain in ‘Ant-Man 3’

Jonathan Majors

The tiniest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to face off a new villain! HBO’s Lovecraft Country fame, Jonathan Majors has been roped in for the next Ant-Man movie, reports Deadline.

Foraying into the MCU, he’s supposedly going to play the super-villain Kang the Conqueror, opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily, sources revealed to Deadline. Marvel Studios is yet to confirm this news.

The report further added that with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist with how the character is featured in the future films, after the third installment of Ant-Man franchise. Peyton Reed returns to the director’s chair for the upcoming film with a script by Jeff Loveness. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will be producing the feature film.

Though it’s unclear if his character in the movies will be in sync with his comic appearances, Kang is a time-traveling entity who battles with Thor, Spider-Man and even the entire Avengers team in the comics.

Majors has had a fruitful summer on both film and TV front. He starred in Spike Lee’s epic war drama Da 5 Bloods, where he played one of the sons of the Army unit, followed by Lovecraft Country, created by Misha Greene and produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The series premiered in August and broke digital records for the network. It’s now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.