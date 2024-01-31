FICCI (The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) has appointed Warner Bros. Discovery India & South Asia general manager Arjun Nohwar as the co-chair of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Board.

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Nohwar oversees the business in the region, leading operations across a diverse portfolio of global brands and networks in kids, entertainment, sports and infotainment genres. This includes iconic brands such as Discovery, Animal Planet, Eurosport, Cartoon Network, Pogo, Discovery Kids, DC, and the discovery+ streaming service.

Elaborating on his vision for the industry, Nohwar, said, “Accepting the mantle of co-chair at FICCI’s Media & Entertainment committee is an honour for me and I look forward to engaging with industry leaders, government stakeholders, and policy makers. Together, with a shared commitment, we aspire to build synergies that not only guide our industry towards unparalleled growth but also solidify its standing as a global leader. In this endeavour, I look forward to working closely with Kevin Vaz (Chair) and Sandhya Devanathan (Co-Chair), leveraging our collective expertise to chart a visionary course for the industry. FICCI’s steadfast dedication to fostering collaboration and shaping progressive policies is laudable, and I am particularly excited about the prospect of contributing to the dynamic evolution of the Indian media & entertainment landscape.”

Nohwar has a robust background of working across technology and consumer facing sectors. He has worked at Uber, Tata Sons, several Tata companies as a TAS manager, and at the Planning Commission of India.

Prior to his role at Warner Bros. Discovery, he was the APAC regional GM for Uber’s SaaS business. He is on the advisory board of AMBA, a social enterprise that works to provide economic independence to the intellectually challenged, and routinely advises startups and lectures at educational institutes.