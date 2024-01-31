Baboon Animation, the animation studio founded by Dreamworks alumnus Mike de Seve, Chinese video community Bilibili and Japanese publisher Poplar have announced a distribution deal with Monster Entertainment for their new CGI-animated series Reggie Rex!.

The series follows the adventures of Reggie, a young T-Rex, as he and his friends learn about life, language, science and art – all with fun loving humour and a gigantic heart. Reggie Rex! blends humour, heart, and imagination that appeal to both children and parents.

“The heartwarming picture book series based on the theme of love has been expanded into a heart-pounding 3D world by the amazing talents of many creators. Now, a Tyrannosaurus is coming to your town. A little scary, maybe? But don’t worry, Reggie and everyone should become the best of friends,” said Poplar director Kato.

The new agreement will make Reggie Rex! content available to viewers across the entire globe, well beyond its current reach in China, South Korea and Southeast Asia. A regional agreement has already been signed with South Korean media group Daewon Media.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Monster to bring our content to new audiences,” said Baboon Animation CEO Mike de Seve. “This great new relationship is an important part of our strategy to expand into new territories and reach viewers around the globe.”

“Monster is excited to be working with our very creative friends in Baboon, Poplar and Bilibili on this great new series which will enthrall kids all around the world with its compelling combination of fun and adventure,” said Monster Entertainment chairman Andrew Fitzpatrick.

Based on the picture books by Tatsuya Miyanishi, the series focuses on child development, creating rich and innovative scenes that closely resonate with real-life settings such as home, school and playground, showing characters with different personalities and flaws. The series experiments with facial aesthetics, featuring charming plush dinosaurs brought to life with real plush textures and artistic background designs inspired by the Impressionist art style.

“Baboon Animation has been wonderful at creating content with heart that resonates with both kids and parents,” said Bilibili’s Ming. “We believe in telling stories with humour and humanity, promoting kindness and togetherness. I’m confident that spirit will shine through for our new partners and audiences across Asia.”

Reggie Rex! is currently airing across China on VOD/OTT platforms like Bilibili, and on BRTV Kaku Children Channel. It is in its initial 52 episodes run, with more 52 episodes to roll out in 2024.