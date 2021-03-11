Disney to stream ‘Ducktales’ inspired podcast ‘This Duckburg Life’

On 15 March, Disney’s critically acclaimed animated series, DuckTales, will air its series finale but that won’t be the last of Ducktales journey. Even though the series is wrapping up, the Duck family adventures continue in an exciting seven-part podcast, This Duckburg Life.

This Duckburg Life is an original scripted podcast for kids and families inspired by the critically acclaimed DuckTales. The voice cast of Ducktales will be reprising their roles in the podcast. They include David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Jim Rash (Gyro Gearloose), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle) and Disney Legend Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck).

Hosted by Huey Duck for “Duckburg Public Radio,” new episodes from the seven-part podcast will be available every Monday following the premiere and will highlight riveting stories from Duckburg. Here’s a small clip from the first episode, Adventure Calls.

This Duckburg Life is produced by Disney Television Animation’s Multiplatform Content team, led by executive director Gino Guzzardo, with Daniel Siegel (Disney Channel’s Stuck At Home) serving as story editor and writers Ben Acker (co-creator of the popular fiction podcast The Thrilling Adventure Hour), Megan Gonzalez (DuckTales) and Ben Siemon (DuckTales).

This Duckburg Life will mark its debut on Monday, 29 March on Disney XD YouTube, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD.