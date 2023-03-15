Vault Comics is set to partner with Kajabi to introduce Vault Unbound, a new community platform and digital comics reading portal. Announced at the SXSW 2023 event, this is one of the first actions taken by comic book publisher to take control of the future of digital comics while Comixology/Amazon is still in play.

With the Kajabi platform, they also want to create a first-of-its-kind fan community and digital reading experience. The technology startup Kajabi, based in Irvine, California, creates a platform for artists and entrepreneurs to build and manage websites and monetise digital products including online courses, membership communities and podcasts.

Fans will be able to communicate with creators and other community members, get early access to product drops and unique behind-the-scenes deals, attend exclusive virtual events, and read their favourite Vault titles. The length of the delay from print to digital has not yet been disclosed, if at all there’s going to be.

The collaboration between Vault and Kajabi follows the former’s launch of Headshell, a new collection of graphic novels including well-known recording artists like Metallica, Def Leppard, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy, The Beach Boys, Redman, and more. Vault will employ the Kajabi platform to provide Headshell fans exclusive content, virtual backstage access, and live experiences regarding creators’ favourite recording artists in addition to promoting the Vault portfolio.

Vault Unbound is already accepting registrations and will launch on 28 March. Prior to choosing between a free or premium subscription that starts at $4.99 per month, new users will enjoy 60 days of free access to the premium subscription tier.