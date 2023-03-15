On Wednesday, Japanese broadcaster MBS announced the live-action series adaptation of Sora Moniker’s Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyshi (Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) manga.

It will debut on the channel’s Drama Tokku programming block on 6 April. Ryo Hashimoto of the HiHi Jets will play the role of teacher Jin Haiba, while Mikoto Ochiai will be portrayed by Akari Takaishi.

The manga’s narrative starts off with a high school girl called Mikoto Ochiai attempting to kill herself by leaping over the school’s roof. However, Jin Haiba, a teacher, intervenes and talks her out of it by offering that she try a relationship with him before dying.

In July 2017, the manga was first published by Sora in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine with the intention of being a short series, but finally turned into a lengthy serialisation. The manga is still on, and Hakusensha published its 15th compiled book volume in December 2022. Sora Mizuki uses Sora Moniker as his pseudonym.



