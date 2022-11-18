Marvel Comics to launch ‘Star Wars: Sana Starros’ #1 in February 2023

Sana Starros, Han Solo’s first wife, is going to star in her debut solo comic book series which will be released in February 2023 as per the announcement made at New York Comic Con 2022. The publishers have released a few interior pages of the new comic.

Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: Sana Starros is a five-issue comic series illustrated by Pere Pérez and written by New York Times bestselling author Justina Ireland.

Ireland says, “Writing Sana Starros is an incredible honour, because I’ve really enjoyed what Alyssa Wong has done with the character in Doctor Aphra and so I’m excited to give Sana a little space to take centre stage. Sana is a complicated character who tends to play her cards close to her vest, and getting into her head and getting to share a bit of who she is outside of her relationships with folks like Aphra or Han or Leia has been a blast.”

Pérez added, “I’ve been wanting to draw a Star Wars book since I was a kid. I’m really doing my best to capture what I love about the franchise into the pages, and to do justice to Justina’s script. From the ships to the exotic planets, the droids, the aliens, the creatures, the action, everything in this book is all I wished for and then some more.”

The character debuted in 2015 in writer Jason Aaron and artist John Cassaday’s Star Wars #6 as Han Solo’s long-lost wife, but that turned out to be all part of a botched smuggling operation.

Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 will hit the stands on 1 February 2023.