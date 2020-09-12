Marvel Comics to introduce God of Symbiotes, Knull in ‘King in Black’ this December

The monster is soon to descend in the Marvel Universe! The dreaded god of the symbiotes, Knull, is arriving in the universe in December, the Comics giant announced.

The synopsis reads: Backed by a massive army of symbiotic monsters, the terrifying new villain poses a threat unlike any the Marvel Universe has ever seen. The latest chapter in writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman’s radical reshaping of the Venom mythos, King in Black is an event years in the making that will change everything you thought you knew about symbiotes. Eddie Brock has already seen the chaos that Knull will bring firsthand in the pages of Venom, but he won’t be facing him alone.

Knull’s darkness will engulf every corner of the Marvel Universe in various titles debuting this December! Last week, Marvel announced new titles and tie-ins involving Knull. Bruce Banner will have to fight through a planet of symbiotes in King in Black: Immortal Hulk#1 by writer Al Ewing and artist Aaron Kuder. Writer Christopher Cantrell and artist Salvador Larroca will celebrate Knull-mas with a twisted tale of unlikely allies in King in Black: Iron Man/ Doctor Doom #1; and Kurt Busiek, Ben Dewey, and Jonas Scharf’s King in Black: Namor #1 offers a deep dive into Marvel history to learn about Knull’s chilling connection to Atlantis.

King in Black will also tie-in to ongoing titles such as Spider Woman #7 by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez and the new Black Cat #1 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa. Fans wouldn’t also want to miss Eddie coming face to face with the lord of the abyss for the first time in Venom #31, written by Donny Cates with art by Iban Coello.

“As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do. I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going,” Cates stated in a recent video announcement.