Captain America celebrates 80 Years with oversized one-shot

Captain America turns 80 years old in 2021. Marvel will be celebrating this grand occasion with Captain America Tribute #1, a giant-sized special to honour the character’s 80th anniversary.

Steve Rogers made his debut in the Marvel Universe in March 1941 through comic book legends Jack Kirby and Joe Simon.

The tribute features a cover by Steve McNiven, which acts as a homage to the cover of Avengers #4. McNiven, who has illustrated several Captain America stories, will be one of the many artists providing interior artwork for the special.

Other artists John Cassaday, Marguerite Sauvage, David Lapham, Declan Shalvey, Perf Pérez, Salvador Larroca, Leinil Francis Yu, Valerio Schiti, Carlos Pacheco, Inhyuk Lee, Kei Zama, Sara Pichelli, Jesús Saiz, Kim Jacinto, Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, Mahmud Asrar, Jim Cheung, Terry Dodson, Joe Bennett, Alex Ross, Steve Epting, Adam Hughes, Stephanie Hans, Javier Garrón, Alitha E. Martinez, Elena Casagrande, Paco Medina, Daniel Acuña, Chris Samnee, Butch Guice, Rachael Stott, Pepe Larraz, Greg Smallwood, Greg Land, Ray-Anthony Height, Mark Bagley, and Marvel’s Stormbreakers including Peach Momoko, Juann Cabal, Carmen Carnero, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Natacha Bustos, Iban Coello, and Patrick Gleason.

“We packed this book full of top-flight artistic talent, all paying tribute to the King,” Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort said in a statement. “So while you can just read these as stories, readers are definitely going to want to savor the experience, and see how each artist stacks up to the original work done by Jack Kirby.”

Marvel previously published a similar one-shot recreating Giant-Size X-Men #1 in tribute to Dave Cockrum. Captain America Anniversary Tribute #1 from Marvel Comics will hit stands in March 2021.