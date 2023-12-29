Shilpa Shetty (left) & Jackky Bhagnani (right)

Indian kids’ entertainment channel Sony YAY!’s The Giant Wheel Festival attracted a footfall of over 8700 people at DLF Saket, Delhi.

At the festival grounds, children and families engaged in an array of experiences and games with their favourite YAY! toons.

Indian cinema celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Jackky Bhagnani, and YouTube sensation Flying Beast also known as Gaurav Taneja and his family participated as well. The festival was sponsored by brands like Parle Candy Culture, Weikfield, Cremica and Crax.



Sony Pictures Networks India ad sales head Sandeep Mehrotra said, “The Giant Wheel Festival in Delhi reflects our commitment to bringing brands closer to their relevant target group.”

Parle Products sr. category head Krishnarao Buddha said, “Parle Candy Culture is delighted to have associated with the The Giant Wheel Festival in the New Delhi leg. The festival created the right platform to reach our target audience, the kids. Not just the kids but even the adults savoured our brands at the fest.”

Weikfield marketing vice president Bimalendu Tarafdar said, “From the first moment to the final bow, the event sparkled with seamless organisation and vibrant energy, and we as Weikfield loved being here.”

Mrs Bector Food Specialities CMO Apoorva Singh Bais said, “It was “Magical” and what could be more special than the kids loving the sumptuous, tasty cookies from the house of Mrs Bectors Cremica.”

Crax marketing head Karan Gadhoke said, “Being a part of the Sony YAY!’s The Giant Wheel Festival, was a great experience for Crax. Our collaboration was a success that gave us an opportunity to spread the love for Crax amongst kids.”

Wipro consumer care and lighting head of media Suman Pal said, “The recent partnership of Glucovita Bolts and Sony YAY! for The Giant Wheel Festival was an astounding success. The high energy games played across the stalls and stage with toon characters were impeccable. From live performance to interactive games like Glucovita Bolts challenge, there was something for everyone across age groups.”