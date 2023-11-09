Children on a tour of Delhi’s Metro Museum

Indian kids broadcaster Nickelodeon has launched its Children’s Day campaign #HappyKidding, encouraging little ones to explore, learn and understand while having fun along the way.

As part of this campaign, Nickelodeon teamed up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to engage young viewers in an interactive session that focused on answering tricky questions that children often ponder, while also taking them on a tour of the Metro Museum. Apart from that, the Nicktoons, along with a group of children, will make a stop at SRCC Hospital where they will learn about the workings of a hospital, will ask questions, and perhaps share a few of their own insights with the doctors.

Speaking on nurturing kids, Viacom18 kids entertainment cluster head of marketing Sonali Bhattacharya said, “At Nickelodeon, it has always been our endeavour to engage and deepen our connect with the kids beyond the television screens. It is with this aim that we continue to deliver campaigns that foster creativity and empower kids to explore and learn things in unique ways. #HappyKidding is a testament to our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the essence of childhood. We hope to inspire kids and their families to cherish every moment of their journey, embracing the excitement, and curiosity that comes with being a kid.”

Children, along with Nicktoons Motu Patlu on a tour of Delhi’s Metro Museum

DMRC managing director Dr. Vikas Kumar stated, “We deeply appreciate the partnership with Nickelodeon in making Children’s Day extra special for these young minds. We hope that this experience ignites their dreams and motivates them to pursue their aspirations with dedication and hard work. The Delhi Metro family is proud to have been a part of this wonderful initiative.”

The Children’s Day campaign will be promoted on Nickelodeon’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, while also featuring influencer engagements and office interactivities.