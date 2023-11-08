WildBrain has announced senior leadership changes and a streamlined business structure under a focused strategy designed to optimise its existing 360-degree IP management expertise.

As part of these changes, Nick Gawne has joined the company as chief financial officer, effective 8 November, bringing over 20 years’ experience in finance, operations and business development in the media space with a focus on kids’ and family IP, including almost 15 years with eOne. A chartered professional accountant, Gawne was most recently executive vice president and general manager at eOne for three years following the acquisition of eOne by Hasbro. In that role he oversaw international teams in finance, HR and communications as well as three operating units across location-based entertainment, app publishing and animation.

Prior to the Hasbro acquisition, Gawne was chief operating officer, family and brands, at eOne, working on production, content distribution and licensing for such franchises as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. He was also responsible for revenue streams for digital (including AVOD, YouTube, social and paid media), online and gaming (app publishing), location-based entertainment and music. Preceding this, he held numerous senior finance and business development roles in eOne’s UK business, including UK film distribution and international home video distribution. Earlier in his career, Gawne held roles with KPMG and NM Rothschild & Sons’ TMT (telecoms, media and technology) M&A team in London.

Based in Toronto, Gawne reports to WildBrain president and CEO Josh Scherba. He succeeds Aaron Ames, who will continue in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

Additionally, the company has realigned its senior management team and business under its core capabilities of content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, as detailed below, to focus on fully unlocking the significant growth potential for key proprietary brands, including Peanuts, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake, as well as key partner brands.

“As we continue our strategic shift to focus our business on key franchises that can generate the greatest returns from these integrated capabilities, Nick’s deep experience in finance and operations for kids’ IP is an ideal fit for WildBrain,” said Scherba. “With our strong leadership team, I’m confident this new, simplified structure will supercharge our plans to focus on the growth of key owned IP, such as Peanuts, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake, alongside key partnership brands.”

Gawne stated: “I’m delighted to be joining the WildBrain team, as I’ve long admired the company’s capabilities and IP portfolio. I look forward to working with Josh as well as the senior management and finance teams across the global organisation to help accelerate the growth of our brands and business and to drive value for shareholders.”

Scherba continued: “I’d like to also thank Aaron for his leadership, dedication and years of service to WildBrain. Aaron has been a great business partner and a passionate champion of our company. His contributions have been invaluable in shaping our strategic path forward and repositioning WildBrain for continued growth. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise and knowledge as an advisor as we move through fiscal 2024.”

Strategy aligned to core capabilities: content creation, audience engagement and global licensing

Content creation

Content creation integrates all of WildBrain’s development and production capabilities, including its Vancouver animation studio, its London-based digital studio (formerly the WildBrain Spark digital studio) and its Toronto animation pre-production business, House of Cool, bringing creative excellence across all formats for WildBrain’s proprietary content as well as partner projects.

Stephanie Betts has been appointed executive vice president, content creation, reporting to Scherba, and will oversee creative teams behind WildBrain’s content in an expanded role that builds on her longstanding leadership of the company’s development and production business. WildBrain’s digital studio in London will now report to Betts while working closely with the company’s creative teams to maximize opportunities for its owned and partner IP.

Audience engagement

Audience engagement integrates WildBrain’s capabilities in delivering entertainment content to audiences around the world, including its global distribution business, its YouTube network, its digital marketing expertise and its digital advertising business.

Kate Smith has been appointed audience engagement executive vice president and will oversee all aspects of WildBrain’s content distribution, its YouTube network operations and its digital marketing, reporting to Scherba. Based in London, Smith brings a valuable understanding of how the intersection between content distribution and digital marketing can supercharge brand awareness and engagement, having previously served for eight years as a key member of the management team behind the company’s YouTube business, spearheading its activities across marketing, research and insights.

The company’s Canadian TV business continues to function as a separate business unit reporting to Scherba.

Global licensing

Global licensing includes the activities of WildBrain’s licensing agency, WildBrain CPLG; the company’s franchise management activities for key owned brands, including Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake; the management of key third-party IP partnerships; and its interest in the Peanuts brand, operated by the Peanuts Worldwide subsidiary.

Maarten Weck has been appointed global partnerships and licensing EVP and will spearhead oversight of key global IP partnerships with third-party partners across the entire WildBrain ecosystem, and he will also continue to oversee all activities of WildBrain CPLG. Tim Erickson will continue to oversee the Peanuts Worldwide business as brand EVP at Peanuts Worldwide. Both Weck and Erickson continue to report to Scherba.

As part of the realignment, the company has integrated the business and creative activities of its London-based digital studio under Content Creation, to become part of WildBrain Studios, and has also integrated the business and operations of its YouTube network under Audience Engagement, as part of its overall distribution and digital marketing business. These capabilities will now function under the overall WildBrain brand without the “Spark” sub-brand.

Additionally, chief operating officer Deirdre Brennan has departed WildBrain to pursue other opportunities. Brennan looked at the company’s television, distribution and YouTube businesses.