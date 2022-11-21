Winsing Animation’s ‘Team S.T.E.A.M.!’ wins Top 10 Animation Series at China IP BANK Awards

After a fierce competition, Winsing Animation’s 3D animated title Team S.T.E.A.M.! stood out from the crowd and won the Top 10 Animation Series at the 2022 China IP BANK Awards in early November. This award recognises animations with rich and original content.

The China IP Bank Awards is the most commercially valuable IP industry award in China, which is the pioneer in cultural and creative awards to achieve multi-industry integration across borders.

Apart from the award, Team S.T.E.A.M.! has received positive results at the recently concluded MIPCOM, TIFFCOM and SPP exhibitions. With the objective of expanding the brand’s growing global reach, Winsing Animation will continue to participate in the 2022 ATF with more latest animated titles in December.

In terms of the film festival, two animated feature films of Winsing’s flagship IP GG Bond: Ocean Mission and GG Bond: Dino Diary have been shortlisted for this year’s Hong Kong Bauhinia International Film Festival. The pig hero animated film series is ready to bring thrilling adventures to audiences around the world.

In addition, the new space-themed GOGOBUS: Space Journal, a brand new series of Winsing’s award-winning IP GOGOBUS, has debuted on China’s major TV channels plus more than 30 online portals, followed closely by a much-anticipated broadcast of the animated series, the fifth season of GG Bond: Racing. With a realistic and professional vision, this new GG Bond season takes kids into the intense world of top-level formula racing and displays the joy of sports competition.