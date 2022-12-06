WildBrain CPLG has further expanded the extensive licensing programme for Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ beloved property How the Grinch Stole Christmas! with a raft of seasonal partnerships across the U.K. and Europe.

Deals brokered by WildBrain CPLG include a collaboration with adidas for a Grinch-themed version of the sportswear company’s iconic Forum Low shoe, which features a long hair suede upper executed in the Grinch’s signature green colourway, a tongue illustrated with the character’s eyes, and lace jewels depicting his sidekick, Max, as well as stolen presents. The adidas originals x The Grinch Forum Low is available worldwide in adult and junior sizing through adidas’ website, app and via select retailers.

Additional seasonal consumer products and activations for How the Grinch Stole Christmas! include a new partnership with Brigit’s Bakery for a Grinchmas afternoon tea bus tour in London. Existing U.K. licensees are also launching new product lines, including RMS for toys, games and craft kits at The Entertainer; H&A for health and beauty at Superdrug; and Fizz Creations for games and Christmas crackers at The Range. Revolution Beauty is extending its partnership with Dr. Seuss for a new Grinch-inspired Christmas range featuring an advent calendar, make-up and beauty gifts, which is now available on Revolution’s website and via U.K. retailers, including ASOS, PrettyLittleThing and Superdrug.

WildBrain CPLG Northern Europe VP John Taylor said, “Seasonal licensing opportunities continue to grow year on year, and are an integral part of strategies for many brands, and Dr. Seuss’s festive family-favourite is a prime example. This Christmas, we’ve again established an expanded presence for this beloved brand, with collaborations that offer consumers and retailers fresh interpretations of the iconic world of Who-ville’s colourful inhabitants. Retail feedback so far shows strong sales performance, and there is significant appetite to make Grinchmas even bigger in 2023.”

Primark continues to support significant growth on the How the Grinch Stole Christmas! brand and for 2022 has expanded into new categories, including Christmas decorations, stationery, games, pet accessories (Fizz Creations), health and beauty (H&A), confectionery (Modern Gourmet Foods) and homewares (Character World). Additionally, Home Bargains has added to its exclusive range, expanding into the health and beauty and confectionery category for 2022. New festive apparel is also available across U.K. retailers, including ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Next, Marks & Spencer, Very, Morrisons, Pep & Co and Vanilla Underground.

In Germany, publishing retailer Thalia is extending its How the Grinch Stole Christmas! range with new products including snow globes, breakfast bowls and dish towels, while existing licensee Elyaf has launched a new festival apparel collection at C&A. Polish fashion retailer LPP is introducing an extensive range across its stores, while Inditex is rolling out new products across Europe, including a t-shirt in Zara available online, and pyjamas and Christmas jumpers with Lefties.