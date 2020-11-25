Warner Bros. elevates Amy Friedman and Sundance Feniger to build up kids & family team

Warner Bros. is expanding and strengthening its kids and family team with new additions and a couple of promotions. The company has named Amy Friedman as the head of kids and family programming, while Sundance Feniger has been upped to head the digital enterprises for global kids, young adults and classics.

In her new role, Friedman will be responsible for creative and strategic direction on kids and family programming for Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and also develop and produce kids and family content for HBO Max.

She’ll overlook strategy for new and current series, acquisitions and co-productions globally, additionally working closely with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Friedman, who joined WarnerMedia earlier this year as a senior advisor with responsibility for Cartoon Network programming and creative efforts, will continue to report to global kids, young adults and classics president Tom Ascheim. Prior to this, she served in prominent roles for Universal Kids and Nickelodeon.

On the other hand, in his new position, Feniger will lead operations and development of branded digital offerings for Warner Bros. He previously served in a series of roles with Nickelodeon before joining WarnerMedia in 2016 as Boomerang VP and GM.

Along with Boomerang, Feniger will now focus on customer acquisition and retention, optimising the current portfolio of digital products and enhancing user experience. He will also report to Ascheim.

These key people developments come soon after WarnerMedia International restructured its leadership in India, Southeast Asia and Korea to join WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (including the Turner and HBO businesses) with Warner Bros. (theatrical distribution, TV syndication, home entertainment, consumer products, gaming and location-based entertainment) operations in the region.

The merged organisation will be led by WarnerMedia – India, Southeast Asia and Korea head Clement Schwebig. With this, South Asia SVP and MD Siddharth Jain and SVP of original productions and entertainment Jessica Kam are leaving the company.