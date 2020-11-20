Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Mask Kho Gaya’, animated by Bob & Bobby, is now live!

Animated music videos are certainly a significant part of the new norm! Almost everyday a new music video lands on digital platforms, covering myriad topics – deception, drug abuse, satirical commentary, lockdown monotony and many more.

Now, acclaimed Indian filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj joins the trend along with his namesake singer Vishal Dadlani for a whacky, funny yet hitting animated music video, Mask Kho Gaya (translates to ‘Lost my Mask’) that launched today, 20 November. The video is animated by twin animator-filmmaker-illustrator duo Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee, better known as Bob and Bobby respectively.

Thrilled to be a part of this project, the duo told Animation Xpress, “We have always looked up to Bhardwaj as an artist who never shied away from making bold statements through his films be it Haider or Matru Ki Bijlee ka Mandola or others. It was surreal when we heard he had loved our work and wanted to collaborate with us. This video is our labour of love, and we have poured the countless emotions we have experienced during the lockdown.”

Mask Kho Gaya is a lighthearted view on the coronavirus pandemic. It is a satirical take on how the crisis has affected and continues to affect individuals and how they and the nations have tried to deal with it. It highlights the common nightmare we all have of losing something precious, (which is a mask in this case, used as a metaphor) and also looks forward to a vaccine arriving soon and relieving everyone from this dark time.

Mask Kho Gaya features hand-drawn 2D animation and famous influential characters who have been in the news for some reason or the other. It makes one look and think in between the lines of truth and facades.

